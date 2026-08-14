'Happiness Follows': Sharvari Gives Twist To Ravi Kishan's Popular Meme, 'Money Follows My Brother'

By: Rutunjay Dole | August 14, 2026
Sharvari posted a series of pictures on Instagram, showing off her 3 new looks, but what grabbed attention was the caption she wrote, "Happiness follows my brother, happiness follows!" A twist to Ravi Kishan's popular meme trend, 'money follows.'
In one of her looks, Sharvari keeps it fresh and feminine in a mint-green floral top featuring delicate prints, a fitted bodice and a softly flared bodice.
She pairs the pastel look with colourful drop earrings and minimal jewellery, while her loose waves and fresh makeup complete the effortless daytime aesthetic.
In another look, Sharvari opts for a playful floral embroidered blue corset layered over a classic white tee, creating a youthful mix of contemporary and casual dressing.
She pairs it with relaxed cream trousers featuring tie-up detailing, while her open hair and fresh makeup keep the look easy and laid-back.
In the third look, she makes a statement in a dark blue denim shirt dress with a structured, button-down bodice, waist-defining silhouette and pleated mini skirt.
Keeping the styling casual-chic, she lets the denim take centre stage with soft waves, minimal makeup and dainty earrings.