Halloween 2024: 7 Spooky Movie Recommendations To Binge-Watch

The Ritual, a British supernatural folk horror film from 2017, adapted from the book "The Ritual" by Adam Nevill published in 2011. The movie features four friends embarking on a trek through a primeval Swedish forest, stumbling upon a malevolent supernatural force. Movie is available on Netflix.
Six years after her husband's death in a car crash while rushing her to the hospital, Amelia struggles to care for her challenging son, Samuel. A mysterious storybook called Mister Babadook appears, causing fear and paranoia. They must find a way to deal with the monster. The Babadook (2014) is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Six years in the past, Li Ronan was hexed for violating a sacred rule. Now, it is her responsibility to shield her daughter from the results of what she has done. Incantation (2022) is available on Netflix.
Gerald's Game (2017) is an adaptation of the book of the same name by Stephen King. A married couple attempts to add excitement to their relationship at a secluded cottage by the lake. Following the husband's sudden death, the wife finds herself tethered to the bed frame by handcuffs. Movie is available on Netflix
The young boy Peter is troubled by a continuous, unexplained sound coming from the wall of his bedroom - a tapping that his parents believe to be a figment of his imagination. As his fear grows stronger, he becomes convinced that his parents are keeping a dreadful and risky secret. You can watch The Cobweb on Amazon Prime Video.
Upon arrival on a distant island, Ephraim Winslow takes on the role of a lighthouse keeper and helps out his older colleague, Thomas Wake. As time goes by, Winslow is troubled by odd and enigmatic hallucinations. The Lighthouse (2019) is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Adelaide Wilson and her family are targeted by unknown individuals wearing red clothing. Upon further examination, the Wilsons discover that the trespassers are identical doppelgangers of themselves. US (2019) is available on Netflix.
