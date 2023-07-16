Google Doodle Celebrates Artist Zarina Hashmi’s 86th Birth Anniversary; Know About Her Achievements

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
Google paid tribute to Indian-American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birth anniversary with a wonderful doodle. She is widely recognised as one of the most significant artists associated with the minimalist movement
Hashmi was born on July 16, 1937, in Aligarh and died on April 25, 2020, in London
She was 21 when she married a young foreign service diplomat and began travelling the world. She spent time in Bangkok, Paris, and Japan, where she became immersed in printmaking and art movements like modernism and abstraction
She moved to New York City in 1977 and became a strong advocate for women and artists of colour
She went on to teach at the New York Feminist Art Institute, which provided equal education opportunities for female artists
In 1980, she co-curated an exhibition at AIR Gallery called 'Dialectics of Isolation: An Exhibition of Third World Women Artists of the United States'
Eventually, Hashmi became internationally known for her striking woodcuts and intaglio prints that combine semi-abstract images of houses and cities where she had lived. Her work often contained inscriptions in her native Urdu, and geometric elements inspired by Islamic art
People all over the world continue to contemplate Hashmi’s art in permanent collections at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, The Whitney Museum of American Art, The Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, among other distinguished galleries
