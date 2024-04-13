Go No-Makeup Look This Summer: Flaunt Your Natural Skin Like The Bollywood Beauties

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 13, 2024

Alia Bhatt has always gone viral for posting her Bare Face online. She is often complimented for her natural-looking skin. Embrace your natural beauty just like the star.

Instagram | Alia Bhatt

Flaunt your freckles and skin like Janhvi Kapoor. Some days, no makeup is the best makeup.

Instagram | Janhvi Kapoor

Let your skin breathe and embrace nature. Kriti Sanon's flawless skin leaves fans in awe.

Instagram | Kriti Sanon

Shraddha Kapoor always likes to post random pictures of her real self. Embrace your skin just the way it is, and be yourself like the actor.

Instagram | Shraddha Kapoor

Every skin is unique in its own way, and it needs appreciation by going no makeup on summer days.

Instagram | Kareena Kapoor

No makeup on the skin lets your skin feel alive and healthy. Do summer skincare for extra care and let your skin have the best days in the hot season.

Instagram | Kiara Advani

No skin is perfect, but every skin is beautiful. Go no makeup this summer!

Instagram | Katrina Kaif