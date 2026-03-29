'Global Queen's: Nora Fatehi's Statement Look Amid Sarke Chunar Controversy Goes Viral

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 29, 2026

Amid the buzz around the ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy, Nora Fatehi proved why she’s a true global fashion icon with her recent bold, head-turning look.

She donned a striking ensemble by Balmain, known for its sharp tailoring and statement silhouettes.

The outfit featured a structured cropped jacket with exaggerated shoulders, adding a powerful, high-fashion edge.

Paired with a pleated mini skirt in neutral beige tone of the outfit which gave it a chic, understated base, allowing the styling to truly shine.

Nora elevated the look with thigh-high burgundy boots, adding a dramatic pop of colour and undeniable attitude.

The boots not only lengthened her silhouette but also injected a bold, runway-ready vibe into the outfit.

Her soft glam makeup and sleek hair perfectly complemented the outfit, keeping the focus on the statement pieces.