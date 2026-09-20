'Glam Queen Of South': Sobhita Dhulipala Serves Saree Goals At Chennai Event

By: Rutunjay D | September 20, 2026
Sobhita Dhulipala looked effortlessly elegant in this striking red saree look, bringing her signature understated glamour to the event in Chennai.
The rich red saree instantly commands attention while giving the traditional silhouette a bold, sophisticated appeal.
Its deep maroon and muted striped detailing adds a contemporary edge to the otherwise classic drape. The contrasting dark maroon sleeveless blouse complements the saree beautifully while keeping the look sleek and minimal.
Her neatly tied textured bun gives the look a polished finish and keeps the focus on her face and earrings.
The saree’s understated border adds just the right amount of detail without taking away from its rich colour palette.
The striking red bindi, softly defined eyes, nude lips and naturally glowing skin perfectly complement the traditional aesthetic.
She accessorised with traditional gold earrings, featuring colourful stone accents and delicate hanging elements.