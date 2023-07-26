Get Fit & Fabulous With 8 Nutrition Tips From Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar sets a new guideline to follow each week based on ancient wisdom passed on by our grandmothers and attainable fitness goals on 'The 12-Week Fitness Project, Rujuta Diwekar' on Audible
Start your day with a banana or any fresh fruit, soaked almonds, or soaked raisins, but not with tea or coffee. The all-rounder banana entails several health benefits such as fiber, weight loss, prevention of constipation, and improving blood sugar levels
Add 1 teaspoon of ghee to breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Ghee, by nature, is lipolytic that helps break down stubborn fats, provides energy, reduces sweet cravings, and reduces the glycaemic index to aid the regulation of blood sugar
Don’t limit yourself to a light evening snack, instead eat a wholesome meal between 4 and 6 pm. This meal, of course, can be followed by a light dinner
Move more, sit less. Take the stairs. Park a car as far as possible. Once a week do a task usually taken up by paid help or a machine. Don’t forget to take a 10-15 minute stroll every day
Start with at least one session of strength training every week. Plan for at least 150 minutes of total workout time in the week with a 2-day gap between two weight training sessions. Don’t forget to build in rest days and schedule cardio a day after weight training
Eat dal–rice for dinner! The quintessential go-to Indian meal is an excellent pre-biotic, lowers cholesterol levels, and reduces the risk of heart disease
Practice Suryanamaskar daily! Make sure you perform 5 Suryanamaskars every day, whether it is after lunch, pre-breakfast, or post-bath. Suryanamaskar strengthens back muscles as well as maintains hormonal balance
Bring back these three fats in your daily diet: Tadka in kacchi ghaani (cold-pressed or filtered) oils; Coconut as garnishing, chutney, etc; Cashews as mid-meal snack or with milk before sleeping
Thanks For Reading!