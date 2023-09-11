Get Festive Ready! 7 Apps That Will Help You Clean Up Your House Before Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Just dial is the original app that will help you with any contact that will help you clean up and organise your house. You need to connect to the contact and call them for the booking and get your home cleaned and prepared for the upcoming festival
Urban clap is one of the most popular apps for all home services, starting from cleaning, gardening, and even painting your house. You just need to click on the services required and select the offer that suits you
LaundryMate is an app that will definetely come handy for the ones who are wondering on how to wash those dirty curtains and sofa covers. This app will help you clean such heavy items, so that you can focus on the festive shopping and preparing the house for the festival
Nakoda is another app that will help you with all sorts of home cleaning. You can hire your desired service with these apps. From cleaning, plumbing ro even setting your house for the festivals, you can find all the desired home services here
JUNKKY is the modern version of a Bhangar wala ( Scarp Dealer). From newspapers, plastics to electronics. This app will help you get rid of the scrap material in your house. So, get rid of the unwanted stuff in your house in a price that you will love
Bookmybai (Hire reliable maid), as the name suggests this app connects you with various Bai's or househelps who will help you clean you your house and get your house ready for the festival. You can also hire a maid for a particular time in this app, in case you are new to the city
Home Triangle is another app that helps you with all sorts of house chores like cleaning your appliances, furniture, pest control to paintinga nd cleaning up your house. You can shoose your service at a click
Thanks For Reading!