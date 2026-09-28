Georgina Rodríguez Makes Show-Stopping Appearance For Gucci SS27 In Black Leather Mini Skirt And Wet-Look Waves

By: Rutunjay D | September 28, 2026
Georgina Rodríguez made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Gucci SS27 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, commanding the front row in a head-to-toe black leather power look.
Serving pure matrix-meets-mainline glamour, she wore a tailored leather jacket featuring structured seam lines, silver-toned hardware buttons, and a sharp pointed collar.
The high-shine leather jacket was styled buttoned-up, featuring a fitted silhouette that seamlessly emphasized her hourglass waistline.
Complementing the outerwear, she wore a matching high-waisted black leather mini skirt that showcased a sleek, clean-cut hemline and a body-con silhouette.
Her dark brunette hair was styled in sultry wet-look undone waves parted down the middle, cascading effortless texture over her shoulders.
She carried a structured black leather Gucci handbag with a trapezoidal silhouette, a top handle, and refined gold-tone lock hardware that anchored the monochrome ensemble.