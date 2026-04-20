Genelia Deshmukh's 'Maharashtrian Diva' Look For Bigg Boss Marathi S6 Grand Finale

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 20, 2026

Genelia Deshmukh, actor, producer and wife of Riteish Deshmukh, graced the Bigg Boss Marathi stage to promote their upcoming film, 'Raja Shivaji.'

Genelia stunned in a rich blue silk saree paired with a contrasting red and gold border, giving major classic Maharashtrian vibes.

Genelia layers her look with heavy traditional gold jewellery, including a statement choker style haar and a long haar, amplifying the ethnic charm.

Her choice of earrings, classic jhumkas, beautifully complements the layered necklaces without overpowering the look.

She completes the traditional styling with a small red bindi and sindoor while stacked bangles in gold and red hues enhanced the festive appeal.

Her hair is styled in a neat bun adorned with gajra, perfectly tying the look together.

Genelia spotted alongside Riteish Deshmukh who is a host of Bigg Boss Marathi.