Gaurav Gupta Unveils Dreamy SS26 Couture Collection, 'Sirens Rising'- Pics Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 18, 2026
Staying true to Gaurav Gupta’s DNA, the collection features dramatic, sculpted forms with fluid movement, blurring the line between fashion and wearable art.
The collection showcases masterful draping achieved through innovative pattern-making and architectural precision.
Sirens Rising draws inspiration from mythical sirens and the raw power of femininity, symbolising strength
Sharp cuts, corseted elements and asymmetrical designs bring a modern edge in the collection.
Traditional Indian craftsmanship is elevated using contemporary techniques, highlighting intricate handwork alongside modern methods.
Each ensemble is designed to command attention. Ideal for red carpets, couture showcases and high-fashion moments.
With Sirens Rising, Gaurav Gupta strengthens his position as a global couture visionary, pushing boundaries while maintaining his aesthetic.