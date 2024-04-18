From Taj Mahal To Char Minar, Here Are Top 7 Must-Visit Iconic Monuments In India

By: Rahul M | April 18, 2024
Built between 1631 and 1648 in Agra by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, the TAJ MAHAL is a masterpiece in the world heritage. It is one of the Seven Wonders of the World that everyone must visit.
Canva
QUTUB MINAR located in Lal Kot, Delhi, is a touristy spot that everyone should visit. The monument consists of 399 steps. The tower has features of traditional Islamic architecture and southwestern Asian design.
Canva
The palace of Jaipur, HAWA MAHAL, is a must-visit place in India. The monument designed by Lal Chand Ustad, is built using red and pink sandstone, which gives it a striking visual appeal.
Canva
AJANTA CAVES is a 30-rock-cut Buddhist cave monument in Maharashtra. The cave is famous for architecture, intricate paintings of past lives and rebirth of Buddha. It also has pictorial tales from Aryasura's Jatakamala.
Canva
HUMAYUN'S TOMB, built in 1570 in Delhi, is a Mughal architecture iconic piece. It is referred to as the 'dormitory of the Mughals' as over 150 Mughal family members were buried there.
Canva
RED FORT, also popularly called Lal Qila, is a historic fort located in old Delhi. This iconic architecture was the residence of Mughal emperors. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007, making itself a must-visit heritage place in India.
Canva
CHAR MINAR is an iconic place located in Hyderabad. Its attraction is a 425-year-old mosque on the top floor and a busy local market around itself. You cannot miss the shopping and Hyderabadi food there.
Canva