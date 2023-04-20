From Taiwan to Belgium; 10 countries where same-sex marriage is legal

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023
Netherlands became the first in the world in 2000 to formally recognise same-sex marriage
Belgium made marriage equal for all people in 2003. The nation's legislature enabled queer couples to adopt in 2006
Canada modified the the traditional definition of civil marriage in 2005 to permit same-sex marriage
Taiwan became the first Asian country to permit same-sex marriage in 2019
Norway made same sex marriage legal in 2008. The nation's Lutheran Church permited its pastors to wed same-sex couples in 2009
USA made same-sex marriage legal in 2015
South Africa made same sex marriage legal in 2006
Argentina became the first nation in Latin America to allow same-sex unions in 2010
England and Wales made the landmark same sex marriage decision in 2013
Australia made same sex marriage legal in 2017
