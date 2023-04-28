From summer hydration to glowy skin; 7 amazing benefits of Aloe Vera

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 28, 2023
Aloe Vera gel is an excellent natural moisturiser that hydrates your skin during the hot summer. Apply Aloe Vera gel to your face every day
Aloe Vera gel can also be used as a body lotion to keep your skin soft and smooth. Apply a generous amount of Aloe Vera gel to your skin after taking a shower
Aloe Vera as a cooling agent: Aloe Vera can help soothe the skin and reduce inflammation caused due to sunburns, cuts and skin irritations. Applying Aloe Vera gel to affected areas will give instant relief
Aloe Vera can also be used as an eye cream to help reduce dark circles and puffiness. Apply Aloe Vera gel under your eyes before bed
Aloe Vera can also be used as a face mask to help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of acne. Mix a tablespoon of Aloe Vera gel with a teaspoon of honey and lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with water
Aloe Vera can also be used as a toner to help balance your skin's pH levels. Mix equal parts of Aloe Vera gel and rose water (gulab jal) and apply it to your face with a cotton pad
Aloe Vera can strengthen your hair and can also, help in getting rid of dandruff. You can directly apply the raw Aloe Vera gel to your hair and scalp. To help seal in the moisture, apply a few drops of castor oil and massage in. Leave the Aloe Vera in for about 30 minutes and then rinse off
