From SPXCEJXM To Ziro; 8 Music Festivals In India You Cannot Miss In 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
Sunburn Music Festival in Goa that has made the music festivals in India so big. You simply cannot end the year without visiting this popular fest. This year the event will be held at the Vagator beach in Goa from December 28-31
Ziro Music Festival in Arunachal Pradesh is Northeast India's most iconic music festival. The sustainable music festival is set to celebrate its 10th-anniversary edition from September 28 to October 1
Magnetic Field Festival is a popular contemporary arts and music festival. This year the festival will be held at the Alsisar Mahal in Rajasthan’s Alsisar district from December 15-17. Apart from music and art, the festival also known to promote sustainability
SPXCEJXM pronounced as Spacejam is all set to make its debut in India. The event will take place simultaneously in Mumbai and Bengaluru on November 4 and 5. The fest will see India debuts by international as well as Indian artists
Cherry Blossom Festival, a popular festival in Meghalaya known for cherry blossom trees, art, and music together, is all set to be held from November 17 to 19 in Shillong this year. Experience nature's beauty along with mesmerising music
Mahindra I-Rock 2023, country's oldest rock festival is all set to grace Mumbai on November 4 and 5. This year also, the fest will continue its old tradition of supporting new and upcoming artists in the rock and roll genre
Jodhpur RIFF (also known as Rajasthan International Folk Festival) is another popular music festival in India for folk music. This fest held at Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan that promotes the traditional folk music and art of Rajasthan will be held from October 26-30 this year
Palm Tree Music Festival co-founded by the renowned Norwegian DJ Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear is all set to make its debut in India from November 3 to 5 in Mumbai. The fest promises an unforgettable experience as DJ Kygo himself will take the stage as the headliner
Thanks For Reading!