From Sonam Kapoor To Urfi Javed; 6 Times Indian Celebrities Rocked The Risqué Breast Plate Look

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023
Mehr Jesia, 90s supermodel and Arjun Rampal's ex wife wore a golden metallic breastplate designed by fashion designer, Suneet Verma in 1991. Her look was completed by pairing the breastplate with a printed saree
Shaymoli Verma, the first supermodel and the first Lakme girl, also wore Suneet Verma's breastplate. Her look was completed with a printed saree and the pallu that covered her head
Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood's fashionista wore a stunning golden breastplate by uneet Verma during a photoshoot. This look was completed with bold arm accessories, boho neckpiece, subtle makeup and open hair
Urfi Javed's metallic-toned breastplate paired with a partially draped saree has been the talk of town of late. The internet sensation completed the look with a bold eye and hair bun
Alesia Raut, another 90s supermodel, also wore a similar breastplate from Suneet Verma's collection. She styled it with a pastel pink saree, minimal cheeks and hair tied in a high ponytail
Ayesha Kanga is a known face on social media. The young influencer stunned the internet with her bold fashion choice, where she wore a golden breast plate by Misho designs payred with Parsi-Gujarati style saree to award show
