From Portraits To Behaviour Shots; Winners From The Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
The Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is hosted every year by the Natural History Museum of London, is a iconic event. The awards for 2023, where recently revealed by the Museum. The winners were chosen from a pool of 49,957 entries submitted from 95 different countries
All pics credit: Naural History Museum of London
Life on the Edge by Amit Eshel became the category winner for Animals in their Environment. The image showcases a dramatic cliffside clash between two Nubian ibex
Face of the Forest by Vishnu Gopal is the winner under the Animal Portraits category. Check out the lowland tapir stepping out of the swampy Brazilian rainforest
Whales Making Waves by Bertie Gregory won under the category of Behaviour: Mammals
Lights Fantastic by Sriram Murali became the category winner for Behaviour: Invertebrates
The Art of Courtship by Rachel Bigsby frames a gannet pair against the cliff won under the Natural Artistry category
Hippo Nursery by Mike Korostelev became category winner in the Under Water category
Silence for the Snake Show by Hadrien Lalagüe won under the Behaviour: Birds category
