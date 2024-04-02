From Panchatantra To Goodnight Moon, Best Books That Every Child Under 6 Must Read At Least Once

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2024
Make your children learn valuable life lessons at an early age by making them read the English adaption of the Hindi Panchatantra Tales. It is a must-read book for children.
If your children are preschoolers, then you have to make them read the book 'Goodnight Moon' by Margaret Wise Brown. It is formed by short sentences that will help them learn new English words.
'Noddy' by Enid Blyton is a classic children's book about a character named Noddy. It is a great book for children under 6, with illustrations and large fonts.
This book covers an illustrated collection of poems and stories of the character Winnie The Pooh. It is a great book for children between 4-6 years.
You have to make your children read this book to read good English that gives life lessons. The book is a tale of a boy and an apple tree.
It is one of the beloved children's English books. 'The Velveteen Rabbit' is an emotional and powerful narrative centering on a rabbit.
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' by Ric Carle is a book that teaches your children about the cycle of life of a caterpillar and how it turns into a butterfly.
