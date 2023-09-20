From Nita Ambani's Paithani To Rekha's Kanjeevaram; 7 Stunning Traditional Saree Looks From Ambani's Ganesh Utsav

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 20, 2023
The Ambanis celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia yesterday. The Ambani ladies put up the best fashion forward to welcome the guests at the star studded event. Nita Ambani wore a stunning green Paithani worth ₹1,10,000 with red border with a big statement diamond necklace. While the Ambani Bahus- Radhika Ambani wore a sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and Shloka Ambani stunned in a light green Paithani
Bollywood diva Rekha wore a Maroon Kanjeevarum with golden border. She finished the look with a maang tika, earrings, golden necklace and some bangles
Madhuri Dixit Nene attended the event wearing a stunning green Banarasi saree with matching blouse. She finished the look with a diamond necklace, drop earrings and hairbun with flowers
Genelia Deshmukh attended the event with husband Ritesh Deshmukh. She chose to wear a pastel pink silk saree with a matching blouse. She finished the look with a golden necklace and hairbun
Bollywood diva Mouni Roy wore a stunning Banrasi saree with a golden blouse. She finished the look with 2 necklaces- a choker necklace and a long necklace
Veteran actress Hema Malini wore a bold print silk saree with golden border. She paired the saree with a pendant necklace and open hair
For the morning Puja, the host of the event, Nita Ambani wore an orange and gold zari work laden saree in a traditional Gujarati style of draping. She wore a long emerald necklace and with a diamond and emerald-encrusted kadas to finish the look
