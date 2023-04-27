From Modi to Kejriwal: AI pictures of Indian politicians dressed like a fashion influencer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 27, 2023

AI video by a Twitter user D A @thedosco, shows some of the previous Mid-journey art pictures of Indian politicians dressed like a fashion influencer, take a look- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Home Minister of India, Amit Shah looks dapper in a checks suit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal looks more like an entrepreneur in this jacket

Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor wearing a leather jacket is giving major fashion goals

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is looking similar to rapper Badshah

Yogi Adityanath looks like a boss with a pierced nose, giving him a fashionista look

PM Modi looks like a Gen Z in this tee

Shashi Tharoor looks like a rapper in this hoodie jacket

Have you ever thought how PM Modi will look in 'Don' avatar? Check this picture

