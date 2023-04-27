From Modi to Kejriwal: AI pictures of Indian politicians dressed like a fashion influencer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 27, 2023
AI video by a Twitter user D A @thedosco, shows some of the previous Mid-journey art pictures of Indian politicians dressed like a fashion influencer, take a look- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Home Minister of India, Amit Shah looks dapper in a checks suit
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal looks more like an entrepreneur in this jacket
Lok Sabha Member Shashi Tharoor wearing a leather jacket is giving major fashion goals
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is looking similar to rapper Badshah
Yogi Adityanath looks like a boss with a pierced nose, giving him a fashionista look
PM Modi looks like a Gen Z in this tee
Shashi Tharoor looks like a rapper in this hoodie jacket
Have you ever thought how PM Modi will look in 'Don' avatar? Check this picture
Thanks For Reading!