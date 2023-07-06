From Mine to Marvel: Discover the World's Deepest Hotel 'Deep Sleep' In Wales

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
If you love adventure and history this hotel is perfect for you. Deep Sleep, the Deepest Hotel in the World, located below the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales will give you a chance to journey your way down through an abandoned Victorian slate mine
The hotel opened 1,375 ft below the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales, comes with private twin-bed cabins and a ‘romantic’ grotto room with a double bed, loo and dining facilities, and much more
You can book a private cabin for £350 (Rs 36,539), and the total cost for two people’ stay at the grotto room will amount to £550 (Rs 57,427)
As per Go Below, the company that runs the hotel, the experience will start on Saturday evenings at 5 pm at Go Below's base near the town of Blaenau Ffestiniog, from where the guides will help them to reach the hotel
You will get geared up with a helmet, headtorch, harness and Wellington boots for the journey deep into the recesses of the world’s largest and deepest abandoned slate mine
The route downwards contains ancient miners’ stairways, decaying bridges and scrambles to negotiate. After an hour of this journey, you will reach the Deep Sleep hotel
The guide will offer all of the historical information about the lives of the men and boys who worked in the mine en route
Thanks For Reading!