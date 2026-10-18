From Leopard Swimsuit to Hot-Pink Bikini, Inside Khushi Kapoor’s Sun-Soaked Maldives Getaway

By: Rutunjay D | October 18, 2026
Khushi Kapoor embraced vacation dressing in style, serving effortless Maldives getaway glamour in a series of breezy, sun-soaked looks.
She kicked things off in a chic beige halter mini dress, featuring a plunging cowl neckline and a figure-skimming silhouette that perfectly captured the tropical holiday mood.
For a playful beachside moment, Khushi slipped into a leopard-print halter swimsuit, bringing a bold animal-print aesthetic to her holiday wardrobe.
She also turned heads in a vibrant red halter bikini top paired with a pink floral wrap skirt, creating a fun colour combination against the deep blue evening sky.
Khushi also embraced in sea-side adventures. In the picture, she can be seen ready to jump into the sea for a scuba dip.
Keeping things relaxed yet fashionable, Khushi opted for a hot-pink triangle bikini top with light-coloured bottoms, perfect for lounging by the water.
Across her looks, she kept accessories minimal, relying on dark sunglasses, easy hairstyles and fresh, glowing makeup to complement the laid-back island aesthetic.