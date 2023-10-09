From Kolkata To Andaman; 7 Places To Visit In India This October

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Kolkata also known as the City of Joy is unmissable during October due to Durga Puja. The celebrations that start from Mahalaya and ends on Dashami is a 10 day affair filled with artistic Puja pandals, music, food and memories. Dress your best and enjoy your time in Kolkata!
PTI
Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a stunning option for those who are seeking some peace from city life. Ranked among the best beaches in Asia, this place boasts turquoise waters, powdery white sands, and is an ideal spot for water sports
Dance your heart out at Gujarat cities Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Surat. October means Navratri- time to worship Goddess Durga and celebrate via dancing Garba and dandiya
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is another popular tourist destination that you simply cannot miss. Visit the beautiful historical forts in the morning and enjoy your October vacation
Leh and Ladakh are perfect places to spend some time away from the city life. You can also vist Hanle Village for some star gazing and creating memories
Kanha Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh is a popular Wildlife site to spot Royal Bengal tigers. The place is a treat to your eyes and will give you an experience like never before. Get ready for a wild forest ride!
Visit Sula Vineyards, Maharashtra's Nashik for experiencing one of India's most famous wineries. You can explore the vineyards, taste a wide range of wines and stay for a complete wine-centric vacation
Witness the magical ganga arti at Varanasi's ghats. The city in Uttar Pradesh known for its heritage and religious significance is a place you simply cannot miss visiting
