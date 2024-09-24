From Kendall Jenner To Camilla Cabello, Here's All The Celebs That Walked The Ramp Of 'Walk Your Worth' At Paris Fashion Week 2024

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 24, 2024

The Paris Fashion Week kicked off in style as celebrities and brand ambassadors of Loreal Pairs walked the ramp. Kendall Jenner looked ravishing in red

Image from Enews/Instagram

The gorgeous Cara Delevingne walked graced the ramp in red short pants and oversized red blazer

Image from Enews/Instagram

Camilla Cabello was also one of the celebrities who walked the ramp. She looked breath-taking in her black outfit and open hair

Images from Seventeen/Instagram

Bridgerton fame, Ashley Simon walked the ramp in a silver gown. She looked ethreal in her outfit

Alia Bhatt also looked beautiful in her metal breastplate as she debuted at Paris Fashion Week

Anitta confidently walked the ramp in leather maroon skirt

Aishwarya Rai, the oldest brand ambassador of Loreal Paris looked beautiful in a long red gown with a train-trail