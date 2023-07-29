From Justin Bieber To Mark Zuckerberg, Celebrities Whose Are Worst Dressed

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 29, 2023
Matthew McConaughey: Many know that he doesn't wear deodorant. Someday he is dressed like a star and some day a vagabond
Justin Bieber: No, their rough and out-of-the-box fashion sense is no way impressive
Mark Zuckerberg: He may say, he doesn't have to waste time on thinking what to wear every morning, but dressing like a college student is not what makes Facebook's top man an impressive one
Jared Leto: Overdo is what Jared does and surely thinks of himself as fashion god. But as they say, less is more
John Mayer: Best at his art but one can't say the same for his dressing sense. May be the singer is thinking about his music more than what he wants to wear
Adam Sandler: Adam's net worth is estimated at almost half a billion dollars but when it comes to dressing he isn't too impressive
Dennis Rodman: The former American basketball player has always been eccentric, but his dressing sense is all the more weird
