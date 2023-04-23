From Joey to Pheobe; AI creates your favourite FRIENDS characters as toddlers

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023
Ever wondered how the cast of 90s sitcom FRIENDS looked as toddlers? Artist generates AI images of your favourite 6 characters. Check pics
All pic credit @The_AI_dreams
Meet Rachel Green the shopholic
Ross Geller the man who loves dinosaurs and got 3 divorces
Here's the famous 'Smelly Cat' singer Pheobe Buffay
Meet Joey Tribbiani, but stay away from his turkey sandwich as 'Joey doesn't share food'
Chandler Bing- The man who hates Thanksgiving
Here's the best Thanksgiving cook Monica Gellar
Thanks For Reading!