From Joey to Pheobe; AI creates your favourite FRIENDS characters as toddlers

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 23, 2023

Ever wondered how the cast of 90s sitcom FRIENDS looked as toddlers? Artist generates AI images of your favourite 6 characters. Check pics

All pic credit @The_AI_dreams

Meet Rachel Green the shopholic

Ross Geller the man who loves dinosaurs and got 3 divorces

Here's the famous 'Smelly Cat' singer Pheobe Buffay

Meet Joey Tribbiani, but stay away from his turkey sandwich as 'Joey doesn't share food'

Chandler Bing- The man who hates Thanksgiving

Here's the best Thanksgiving cook Monica Gellar

