From Dakota Johnson to 6 Joaquin Phoenix, 8 Celebrities who are named after places

By: Priyanka Chandani | FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Winona Ryder: The Stranger Things actress was born in Winona, Minnesota, and is named after the cute city
Brooklyn Beckham: The son of former soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is named after the famous New York City borough
Dakota Johnson: The 'Fifty Shades Of Gray actor is named after the Midwest states of North and South Dakota
Joaquin Phoenix: The Oscar-winning actor's last name is the name of the capital of the state of Arizona. His parents changed the family name in 1978
America Ferrera: While many famous faces are named after cities, the 'Superstore' actress is named after her own country: the United States of America
Paris Jackson: The daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson was named after the glamorous French capital
Dakota Fanning: Dakota and Fanning are two of the least populated states in the US. The actress is named after them
Paris Hilton: She is considered as one of the world's most famous socialites. She carries the name of the city of light and romance — Paris
