From Casual, Classic to Street Style: 5 Blazers of the Season For Men

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Fashion is an ever-evolving world, and each season brings its own set of trends and styles. From laid-back and comfortable outfits to timeless and elegant ensembles and the edgy vibes of streetwear, Ravi Gupta, the creative director of Gargee Designer's shares the top picks for each style
A cotton casual down vest: When it comes to casual fashion, comfort is key. A cotton casual down vest combines style and functionality effortlessly. You can pair it with a variety of outfits, whether it's jeans and a T-shirt or a casual dress
Black tuxedo Set: For those special occasions when you want to make a timeless statement, a back tuxedo set is a perfect choice. Tuxedo set exudes elegance and sophistication. Whether you're attending a formal event or a black-tie affair, this classic ensemble will ensure you stand out with style and grace
Black and white tuxedo set: The black and white color scheme in tuxedo offers a contemporary twist on a traditional look. It is a go-to choice for those who want to exude confidence and charm at any formal event
Natural linen shacket top: Street style is all about expressing your individuality and embracing a more urban aesthetic. This hybrid between a shirt and a jacket can be paired with jeans and sneakers for a trendy and edgy street-style look
Cotton zipper casual shacket: Whether you're strolling through the city or hanging out with friends, this shacket will give you an instant street-style edge
Thanks For Reading!