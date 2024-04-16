From Ayodhya's Ram Mandir To MP's Ram Raja, 7 Must Visit Lord Rama Temples In India

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 16, 2024
Ayodhya is the birthplace of lord Rama. Ram Mandir hold a historical and significant importance in the Hindu religion. Visit this temple and seek the blessings of Rama.
Image credit: Wikipedia
The temple of Ramaswamy is located in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. One must visit this 400-year-old Ram and Sita temple. The temple has intricate designs on the pillars and paintings depicting the Ramayana.
Image credit: Tripadvisor
The Ram Raja temple is located in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. Visit the holy temple that holds a rich mythological history. Every year on Ram Navami, many devotees line up for lord Rama's darshan.
Image credit: Wikipedia
The Kalaram temple is located in the Panchvati area of Nashik, Maharashtra. The temple was built in 1782 by Sardar Rangrao Odhekar. Visit this culturally rich holy place and seek the blessings of Ram Lala.
Image credit: Wikipedia
The Ram Mandir is located near Kharavel Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. It is one of the most popular temples for Rama, and every devotee must visit it once.
Image credit: Wikipedia
The Shri Ram Tirath temple is located in Amritsar. It is said to be Sage Valmiki's ashram where Sita took shelter. Lord Rama's sons, Luv and Kush, were born here, making it a top place for all Rama devotes.
Image Credit: Film Facilitation Office website
The Kodandarama temple is located in Andhra Pradesh. It is believed that the lord Rama himself installed the idols in this temple.
Image credit: Discover India