From Awkward To Admirable: 7 Essential Social Etiquettes To Embrace

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023

Never order an expensive dish on the menu when someone is giving you a lunch/ dinner treat

Mind your business unless anything involves you directly

Remove your sunglasses if you are talking to anyone in the street. It is a sign of respect. Eye contact is as important as your speech

If a colleague tells you they have a doctor's appointment, don't ask what it's for, just say "I hope you are okay." Don't put them in the uncomfortable position of having to tell you their personal illness. If they want you to know, they will do so without your inquisitiveness

Treat the cleaner with the same respect as the CEO. Nobody is impressed at how rude you can treat someone below you but people will notice if you treat them with respect

Never boast about your money in front of  people who are less fortunate

 

Look up from your smartphone at the person who is speaking to you

