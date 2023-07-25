From Awkward To Admirable: 7 Essential Social Etiquettes To Embrace

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Never order an expensive dish on the menu when someone is giving you a lunch/ dinner treat
Mind your business unless anything involves you directly
Remove your sunglasses if you are talking to anyone in the street. It is a sign of respect. Eye contact is as important as your speech
If a colleague tells you they have a doctor's appointment, don't ask what it's for, just say "I hope you are okay." Don't put them in the uncomfortable position of having to tell you their personal illness. If they want you to know, they will do so without your inquisitiveness
Treat the cleaner with the same respect as the CEO. Nobody is impressed at how rude you can treat someone below you but people will notice if you treat them with respect
Never boast about your money in front of people who are less fortunate
Look up from your smartphone at the person who is speaking to you
