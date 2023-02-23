From Anushka to Alia, 7 Bollywood divas who rocked the Sabyasachi outfit at their wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 23, 2023

Anushka Sharma's beautiful pastel wedding lehenga had set the trend for 'pastel' as wedding lehengas

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous in her traditional zari work red lehenga

Deepika Padukone wore the traditional red lehenga from the Sabyasachi's collection for her Sindhi wedding

Alia Bhatt opted for a white wedding saree at her summer wedding in 2022

Priyanka Chopra chose to wear the celebrated designer at her Hindu wedding

Bipasha Basu looked a traditional Bengali bride on her wedding day

Patralekhaa wore the classic red saree on her wedding day in 2022

