From Ananya Pandey To Vedang Raina, Who Wore What At The 'Call Me Bae' Screening

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 05, 2024
Ananya Pandey's much awaited series, Call Me Bae premiered on Amazon Prime on September 4 and she hosted a screening for the same. The event was star studded and the celebs put their casual fashion game at its best
All images by Varinder Chawla
Ananya Pandey looked breath-taking in this green strapless Alex Perry dress with bodycon fit. She wore Jimmy Choo shoes to elevate her look
Suhana Khan kept it minimal yet chic with this floral maxi dress. She paired her outfit with a floral Louis Vuitton bag
Tamannaah Bhatia kept it cool with her Balenciaga T-shirt and flared pants. She adorned multiple gold jewellery to elevate her look and carried a cute mini blue bag
Karan Johar stole the spotlight with his simple yet eye-catching outfit. He wore a white shirt with a bold red lip print, black pants, heeled shoes and glares
Diana Penty looked gorgeous in this all-beige ensemble. She paired a beige tube top with beige flared pants. She elevated the look by adorning a black neckpiece and a handbag
Vedang Raina wore a white T-shirt button up dark blue Shirt and black pants with a high waisted belt
Radhika Madan looked effortlessly stylish in this white shirt dress with black mini skirt. She paired it with layered necklace and gold earrings
Sara Ali Khan kept it minimal with a dark blue denim jumpsuit. She paired with a sling bag