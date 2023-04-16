From Alamos to Zuccardi; here are 7 Malbec wines to get going on World Malbec Day 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023

Alamos Malbec is one of the most popular Malbec Wines from Argentina. It offers bright black cherry aromas with Well-integrated hints of brown spice and vanilla

Susana Balbo Malbec is from Argentina's Mendoza region. The wine has a balanced taste with bright acidity, crunchy blackberry fruit, well integrated oak and filigree tannins

Argento is the one of the most popular Argentinian Malbec. The spicy blackberry notes are complemented by hints of vanilla oak and balanced acidity on the finish

Zuccardi 'Serie A' Malbec from Argentina's Mendoza region has an intense taste cherries, black pepper and that takes it to a spicy note

Trapiche Malbec from Argentina's Mendoza region has eminiscent of plums and cherries

Michel Torino Coleccion Malbec from Argentina's Calchaqui valley is known for smoky finish

Mythic Block Malbec by the MYTHIC winery is made from grapes grown at the vineyards in Luján De Cuyo area in Mendoza, also known as the Napa Valley of Argentina

