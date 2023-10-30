FRIENDS: 5 Signs You Are The Chandler Of Your Group

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
The popular character from the American Sitcom, Friends, Matthew Perry is not with us anymore as he died on October 28; we will always remember our very own Chandler who made us laugh, cry and believe in love. Here are signs that prove that you are like or you are the Chandler of your friend group
You are socially awkward: Chandler once admitted in popular episode of Friends that he cracks jokes when he is uncomfortable. He is seen excessively laughing when he feels awkward. If you too resonate with Chandler, you are like him
You have kept your job a secret: In one of the episodes of Friends, Monica and Rachel lose their flat because of not being able to reply about Chandler's job. Chandler worked in an emerging data sector which people then and even his friends didn't understand. If you don't discuss about your work with anyone or if your friends cannot understand the nature of your work, you are Chandler
Your friends enjoy making fun of you: Like Chandler, if your friends tease you for the smallest things and if you are the go-to person everybody likes to make fun of, you are Chandler but you don't mind your friends doing that with you because you know that it is just for fun and nothing serious. You believe in your friends and know that you are being teased for your unique personality trait
You are a people pleaser: Chandler liked watching parades on TV and wasn't interested in sports but he still watched sports with Joey and Ross and pretended to like it. Are your friends aware of your likings or do you just pretend to like their choice of music and TV shows? We would suggest you not to do something to please others or under peer pressure that you don't like or enjoy instead do whatever you like because you may regret it later
You control your thoughts which sometimes lead to outbursts: You are a self-controlled person. You don't speak on certain issues or topics if your thoughts don't match with your friends but that leads to a kind of frustration which after a point, comes out in the form of an outburst
