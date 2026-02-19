'Forever Your Supporter!' Shikhar Dhawan & To-Be Irish Wife Sophie Shine Set Relationship Goals With Romantic Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 19, 2026
Shikhar Dhawan & his Irish fiancée, Sophie Shine are set to tie knot soon and the couple just dropped inside pictures of their sangeet ceremony.
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie announced their relationship in 2025 and they got engaged last month on January 2.
Shikhar & Sophie surprised fans with sangeet pictures.
Sophie Shine is an accomplished professional from Ireland.
This marks Dhawan's second marriage after his first marriage to Aesha Mukerji who got divorced in 2023.
Sophie holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and has also pursued additional studies at Castleroy College in Ireland.
According to the reports, Dhawan and Sophie will get married in the month of February in Delhi-NCR in a grand wedding.