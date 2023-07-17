Flax Seeds: 7 Reasons & Ways To Include This Powerpack Food In Your Diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 17, 2023
Flax seeds include both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps bowel movements. It can aid with constipation and irritable bowel syndrome if used on a daily basis. Thus, it improves digestive health. You can sprinkle flax seeds into your smoothies
It may help you feel full for longer, which may support weight management. Drizzle flax seed oil on fresh salads in place of salad dressing
The lignans present in flaxseeds can help protect the skin from damage caused by the sun and other environmental factors. The omega-3 fatty acids found in flax seeds can also help keep skin moist and supple. It also helps prevent wrinkles and other forms of premature ageing. You can also, eat roasted flax seeds as a mouth freshener after meals
Flax seed is rich in ALA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid that is good for heart health as it regulates blood cholesterol and lowers blood pressure. Sprinkle ground flax seeds over hot or cold cereal for extra fibre and flavour
It is also, rich in lignans, which are plant compounds that have been studied for their potent cancer-fighting properties. Mix flax seeds into your favourite yoghurt
Flax seed may lower blood sugar due to its soluble fibre content. Thus, it’s a beneficial addition to people with Type 2 Diabetes. Give baked goods a healthy twist by mixing flax seed into cookies, muffins, or bread
It increases the circulation on the scalp which helps in hair growth and prevents hair breaking. Flax seed gel for hair is frequently used to encourage the growth of new hair follicles. Next time you fire up the grill, incorporate flax seeds into meat or veggie patties
It’s best to limit your intake to around 4–5 tablespoons (28–35 grams) of flax seeds per day; so you don’t get too much fibre and enjoy it as part of a healthy, balanced diet
