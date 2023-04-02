Fixed timing for passenger to use middle berth; know 6 other rules while travelling in Indian Railways

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 02, 2023

Two-Stop Rule: The rule suggests that TTE cannot transfer the seat to another passenger for at least an hour or until the train passes the next two stops of the overall journey

Chain can be pulled in case of an emergency, a threat to safety, an accident, or if a child, elderly or disabled person, or companion has missed the train

Passengers can only sleep on the middle berth from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

No Disturbance: All lights in the coach, except the night lights need to be switched off in train

No passengers are allowed to make loud sounds in train

Railways has issued fixed rules for the pricing of packaged food items

Passengers can get their journey extended by requesting TTE to issue a ticket

