'Fit At 47!' Jyotika Flaunts Her Toned Muscles In A Jaw-Dropping Corset-Skirt Ensemble

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 08, 2026
Jyotika looked absolutely stunning in a structured ivory corset paired with a dramatic floor-grazing mermaid skirt.
Her sculpted arms and defined shoulders stole the spotlight, showcasing the results of her impressive fitness journey.
The strapless corset featured delicate lace detailing and pearl embellishments while the sleek satin skirt flowed into a subtle train, bringing red-carpet-worthy glamour to the ensemble.
As she posed alongside Sonakshi Sinha, the frame echoed bosslady vibes.
Keeping the focus on the outfit, she opted for minimal yet statement-making jewellery with sparkling drop earrings and rings.
At 47, Jyotika continues to redefine age-defying style, proving that confidence and fitness are the ultimate fashion accessories.