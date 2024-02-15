Fight The Hot-Hazy Summer With Cool Strawberries

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 15, 2024
Red like a rose and spotted like the shimmers of horizon, Strawberries are flamboyant and fancy fruit with alluring health benefits. You can call them 'friend with benefits'!
Strawberries are low calorie food to refresh you during short afternoon breaks. In the season of love, they are good for your heart!
If you like junk food or sweet desserts, you should consume strawberries to overcome the negative effects.
They mitigate the probability of cancer, type-2 diabetes and put limit on the bad cholestrol.
You can consume strawberries with dark chocolate, white chocolate and other seasonal fruits. They are a boon for brain-health.
Strawberries on the top will elevate your health goals to reach the best version of yourself. If you are trying to control your weight, grab handful strawberries without thinking twice!
Eating strawberries can soothe your mind and body. They are the best to cope the hazy-hot weather, and awesome to cherish the scorching summer!
