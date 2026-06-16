FIFA World Cup 2026: From Messi To Ronaldo, Meet The Most Stylish Dads At The Ongoing Tournament

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 16, 2026
Argentina star and football legend, Lionel Messi shares three sons with his childhood sweetheart and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo
Playing for German club FC Bayern München, Harry Kane is a father of four kids including 2 sons and 2 daughters.
Representing Belgium National Team as skipper, Kevin de Bruyne is a father of three children.
Cristiano Ronaldo has five children and is raising them alongside his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez.
Mohamed Salah and his wife, Magi Sadeq, have two daughters: Makka (born in 2014) and Kayan (born in 2020). The family is known for maintaining a close, private life.
As of June 2026, the Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr. has four children with a fifth child on the way. He recently released a family gender-reveal video confirming that he and his partner, Bruna Biancardi, are expecting another baby girl.
Bruno Fernandes shares two children, Matilde and Gonçalo, with his wife Ana Pinho. He balances a demanding football career with hands-on parenting.