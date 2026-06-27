FIFA 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife Georgina Rodríguez Turns Up Heat In Miami Ahead Of Portugal Vs Colombia Game Tomorrow

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 27, 2026
Georgina Rodríguez, Argentine-Spanish model & wife of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo just dropped pictures from her Miami welcome as Ronaldo and co. gears up for the game against Colombia.
Georgina flexes her toned legs in chic black mini dress which hugged her silhouette like nothing else could.
She paired the look with luxe red handbag and pointed black hills and opted for flowy hair.
In another casual outing, Georgina opted for a black halter neck top paired with black pants. She gave it a sporty edge while pairing the look with a cap.
She also shared a picture of FIFA stickers collecion, indulging into the FIFA fever.
Recently, the power couple broke the Internet with a picture together, posing in a relaxed setting amid busy schedules.