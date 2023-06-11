Feeling Stressed? 6 Nourishing Foods For Instant Relaxation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Being stressed and low is a result of the fast paced lifestyle. Here are 6 nourishing foods for instant relaxation
Dark Chocolate is something we all love eating. It increases serontinin, a neurotransmitter responsible for feelings like satisfaction, happiness and optimism
Green tea, is another food that helps your nervous system to calm down, which results in instant relaxation
Grapes rich in antioxidants have also been known to promote resilience, alertness and positive mood
Bananas are not only good for your digestive system, but also your nervous system
Blueberries are rich in flavonoid that have been found to strengthen the connections between neurons, which can decrease the risk of cognitive problems
Chia seeds is a good source of brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to help with anxiety
