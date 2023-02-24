Feeling sad? 7 foods that release 'happy hormone' Serotonin to boost your mood

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 24, 2023
Are you constantly depressed, irritated, and having bad mood swings for no reason? That may be due to serotonin deficiency
Serotonin is a hormone in the body for mood regulation and is commonly linked to feeling good and living longer
Bananas is rich in amino acids called tryptophan that makes serotonin and melatonin in our body, two mood and sleep-regulating neurotransmitters
Soy products are rich sources of tryptophan
Egg yolk is also extremely rich in tryptophan
Cheese is another great source of tryptophan
Almonds contain magnesium which produces serotonin
Pineapple contains tryptophan to boost serotonin in the brain
Nuts and seeds contain tryptophan
Carbohydrates cause the body to release more insulin, which promotes amino acid absorption and leaves tryptophan in the blood. If you mix high tryptophan foods with carbs, you can get a serotonin boost
Thanks For Reading!