Fatima Sana Shaikh Channels ‘Balenciaga Girl’ Energy In Chic Monochrome Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 03, 2026
Fatima Sana Shaikh embraced minimalist high-fashion in a crisp white shirt dress, serving clean, structured elegance.
The fitted silhouette, with button-down detailing, gave the outfit a sharp, tailored appeal while keeping it effortlessly modern.
She paired the look with a bold, oversized black belt featuring a statement square buckle.
The monochrome palette of black and white elevated the outfit into a timeless, Parisian-inspired style moment.
Staying true to her caption “Balenciaga girl,” she highlighted a sleek black textured shoulder bag from Balenciaga, making it the primary accessory.
The structured handbag, with its glossy finish and compact shape, added a luxe edge to the otherwise minimal outfit.
Hair styled in a sleek, pulled-back bun & kept her jewellery minimal with subtle rings and earrings, letting the outfit and bag take centre stage.