Fatima Sana Shaikh Channels ‘Balenciaga Girl’ Energy In Chic Monochrome Look

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 03, 2026

Fatima Sana Shaikh embraced minimalist high-fashion in a crisp white shirt dress, serving clean, structured elegance.

The fitted silhouette, with button-down detailing, gave the outfit a sharp, tailored appeal while keeping it effortlessly modern.

She paired the look with a bold, oversized black belt featuring a statement square buckle.

The monochrome palette of black and white elevated the outfit into a timeless, Parisian-inspired style moment.

Staying true to her caption “Balenciaga girl,” she highlighted a sleek black textured shoulder bag from Balenciaga, making it the primary accessory.

The structured handbag, with its glossy finish and compact shape, added a luxe edge to the otherwise minimal outfit.

Hair styled in a sleek, pulled-back bun & kept her jewellery minimal with subtle rings and earrings, letting the outfit and bag take centre stage.