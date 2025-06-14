Father's Day 2025: Check Out These Fun Activities In Mumbai

By: Manasi Kamble | June 14, 2025

Enjoy quality moments with your little ones this Father's Day weekend by engaging in activities you love and taking them for a fun day out with the following suggestions around the city:

The Game Palacio in Bandra & Kurla offers bowling, arcade games, racing games, air hockey, and virtual reality experiences, promoting Father’s Day events for fun and friendly competition.

Water park: If your family enjoys amusement park thrills and water rides, this is a classic choice for a full day of excitement. Aqua Imagicaa, Essel World, and Water Kingdom are some of the options in the city.

Kharghar Valley Golf Course (Navi Mumbai): If your dad enjoys a relaxed morning and some swings, this public golf course is a good option. They offer equipment rentals and even coaching facilities.

CSMVS Children's Museum (Kala Ghoda): This interactive museum is designed for dynamic and fun educational engagement for children. It's a great space to explore creativity and curiosity together.

Nehru Planetarium (Worli): Ideal for budding scientists or astronomers, with planetarium shows, 3D models, and various science-related activities.

Puppy Cuddles Dog Cafe: If your dad is a dog lover, this cafe is a unique and heartwarming place to spend time surrounded by furry friends.

Go for a Vinyl or Book Haul: If your dad is a collector, take him to Chor Bazaar for vintage finds or Kitab Khana for a quiet browse.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (Borivali): A great escape into nature with options for toy train rides, lion safari, Kanheri Caves, and boating.

