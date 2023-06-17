Father's Day 2023: 8 Fun Activities To Do With Your Dad This Weekend

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023

Compete against your father at Go Karting

Try your hand at Pottery at home or at a pottery class

Play your father's favourite sport with him, whether its tennis, badminton or cricket

For the ones above 18 yrs, you all can go out for wine tasting with your dad

Try your luck at painting. You can try this activity at home our at a studio

Does your father love gaming? You can go out at your nearest Gaming Arcade with your dad to celebrate Father's Day

Garnening is another thing that you can try out with your father

Last but not the least, visit a rescued animal shelter to spend time with adorable animals or maybe adopt one

