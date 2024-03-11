Fashion At Oscars 2024: From Zendaya To Ryan Gosling, See What Your Favourite Stars Wore At The Prestigious Awards

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 11, 2024
The queen of red carpet looks, Zendaya wore an Armani Prive couture gown and Bulgari jewels for the Oscar 2024.
Cillian Murphy who won this year's Best Actor title donned a classic tuxedo for the dazzling night at the Oscars 2024 Red Carpet.
Emma Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton white gown for the Oscar 2024 red carpet. The actress also won the Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things.
Executive producer and star of the movie Barbie, Margot Robbie wore a glittering strapless Versace gown for the Oscars red carpet.
Billie Eilish was seen in a knee-length skirt paired with white shirt and black peplum blazer from Chanel. The singer won the Best Original Song for her track "What Was I Made For" at the Oscar. The song was the original soundtrack for the movie Barbie.
Ariana Grande appeared in a massive Giambattista Valli pink bubble dress at the Oscar 2024 red carpet. The singer was also the ward presenter for the night.
Robert Downey Jr. graced the Oscars red carpet in dapper Saint Laurent suit. The actor also won his first Oscar for Best Actor in Supporting Role.
Shining in her look, actress Florence Pugh wore a Del Core gown paired with shimmering Bulgari jewels and matching nails at the Oscars red carpet.
Anya Taylor Joy joined the Oscar red carpet in an iconic Christian Dior "junon" gown from the FW49 collection.
Ryan Gosling who was nominated for the Best supporting role for his role in Barbie, glazed in a black suit from Gucci at the red carpet.