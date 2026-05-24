Fans In Love With Rakul Preet Singh's Saree Look With Bold Embellished Blouse: Check Out

By: Rahul M | May 24, 2026

Rakul Preet Singh once again delivered a major fashion moment as she dropped stunning pictures in a glamorous navy blue saree look

The six-yard drape featured a rich deep-blue tone and was elevated with a heavily embellished silver border that added a red-carpet-worthy finish

What made the saree stand out even more was the intricate crystal and rhinestone detailing scattered all over the fabric

Rakul paired the saree with a contemporary sleeveless blouse that came with a daring plunging neckline and matching silver embellishments

Keeping her accessories glamorous, she styled the look with dazzling diamond earrings along with stacked silver and diamond rings on both hands

Her beauty game was equally on point with a radiant dewy skin, softly sculpted cheeks, muted eye makeup, and nude lips

Completing the dreamy aesthetic, Rakul left her hair open in effortless middle-parted waves, adding softness to the heavily embellished saree ensemble

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