Fancy Freckles? 7 Ways To Give Yourself Faux Spots

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 21, 2024
Are you a fan of freckles and wish you had them too? Here are a few ways to give yourself some faux ones
All images from Canva
Use a brown eyeliner or brow pencil to gently dot your skin where you want the freckles. Lightly tap the dots with your fingers to blend them for a more natural look
Dip a clean mascara brush into a brown eyeshadow or brow powder. Flick the bristles close to your face to create tiny, scattered dots
Mix tanning drops with a bit of moisturizer, and use a small brush to apply tiny dots on your face. The dots will darken slightly over time, giving a natural freckle effect
Dip a clean toothbrush into brown eyeshadow. Gently flick the bristles to scatter the pigment onto your face, creating a freckled effect
Apply small dots of henna on your face using a fine brush or toothpick. Leave it on for a few minutes and then wipe off. The henna will leave a temporary stain that will look like natural freckles
Use a nude or brown lip liner to dot your face. Blend each dot slightly with your fingertip for a softer look