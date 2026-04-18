'Face Card Is Lethal': Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Heat In Statement Black Leather Outfit

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 18, 2026

Nora Fatehi turned up the heat in a bold, edgy athleisure look, blending sporty vibes with high-fashion appeal.

She donned a sleek black leather Adidas jacket, worn off-shoulder, adding a sultry, effortless edge to the outfit.

The matching leather mini skirt elevated the ensemble, giving it a structured yet ultra-glam street-style aesthetic.

Underneath, she paired it with a fitted black top that accentuated her silhouette.

Nora styled her hair in a sleek low ponytail with soft face-framing strands, enhancing her sharp and defined look.

Her makeup featured a flawless base, nude lips, and softly defined eyes, keeping the focus on her outfit.

She accessorised minimally with layered silver-toned necklaces and rings, adding just the right amount of shine.