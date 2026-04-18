'Face Card Is Lethal': Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Heat In Statement Black Leather Outfit

By: Rutunjay Dole | April 18, 2026
Nora Fatehi turned up the heat in a bold, edgy athleisure look, blending sporty vibes with high-fashion appeal.
She donned a sleek black leather Adidas jacket, worn off-shoulder, adding a sultry, effortless edge to the outfit.
The matching leather mini skirt elevated the ensemble, giving it a structured yet ultra-glam street-style aesthetic.
Underneath, she paired it with a fitted black top that accentuated her silhouette.
Nora styled her hair in a sleek low ponytail with soft face-framing strands, enhancing her sharp and defined look.
Her makeup featured a flawless base, nude lips, and softly defined eyes, keeping the focus on her outfit.
She accessorised minimally with layered silver-toned necklaces and rings, adding just the right amount of shine.